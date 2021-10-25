Stoke City’s defensive star Harry Souttar was wanted by Nuno Espirito Santo during his time at Wolves, it has been claimed.

Souttar, 23, has emerged as a star player for Stoke City over the past season or so, nailing down a spot in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI.

Unsurprisingly, his commanding displays at the back have attracted interest from elsewhere. The likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Spurs have all been linked with the Australian ace in recent weeks.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s admiration for Souttar dates back to his time with Wolves.

It is claimed that Nuno “sanctioned a move” for Souttar during his time at Molineux. The report states Spurs will step up their pursuit as they continue to scout the Stoke City ace ahead of a potential swoop in January.

Souttar’s season so far

Souttar has successfully cemented a spot in Michael O’Neill’s backline as Stoke City look to mount a push for promotion this season.

The centre-back has played in all but one Championship game this campaign, starting 13 times. He has donned the captain’s armband on four occasions, leading out the Potters against Huddersfield Town, Derby County, Hull City and Preston North End.

An intriguing January awaits

The Stoke defender’s contract still has plenty of time left, running through until the summer of 2025. That should mean there is no risk of the Potters losing Souttar on the cheap amid the growing interest.

Plenty of time remains between now and the start of the January window too, so it will be interesting to see how Souttar’s situation develops over the coming months.