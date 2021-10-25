Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham has said he feels “very fit” after working his way back to fitness following an injury absence.

The French midfielder missed Swansea City’s 0-0 draw with Derby County earlier this month after picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham.

Though the injury came as a blow, it was relatively well-timed, with the October international break giving Ntcham time to recover in order to feature in the derby day win over Cardiff City.

Now, after starting for the first time in just under a month against Birmingham City, Swansea man Ntcham has issued an update on his fitness.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Ntcham stated that he feels “very fit”, although admitting he has had a tiring week after three games in quick succession.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Personally, I think I’m very fit after recovering in [the] international break.

“I was injured a couple of weeks ago, but now that I’m back I feel much better. It’s been a little bit tiring as we’ve had three big games in a week, but we have to keep going.”

Time to kick on

With a solid level of fitness now built up, Ntcham will be looking to kick on and show Swansea City fans exactly what he can bring to Russell Martin’s side.

His most eye-catching display since arriving on a free transfer came in the Swans’ 3-3 draw with Luton Town back in September, chipping in with a goal and an assist. If he can produce those performances regularly, Ntcham will become a firm favourite in South Wales.

Next up for Ntcham and Swansea City is Peterborough United, so it will be interesting to see if they can return to winning ways after their 2-1 loss to Lee Bowyer’s Blues.