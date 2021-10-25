Charlton Athletic will make checks on Sam Lavelle this week.

Charlton Athletic saw the defender limp off against Sunderland over the weekend.

The summer recruit went off with a groin issue during the game at the Stadium of Light.

He will now be assessed by the Addicks ahead of their match against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

‘He’s a bit sore’…

Charlton’s caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said, as per a report by London News Online: “It’s a problem with his groin. He’s a bit sore at the minute. You never know, you have to wait until Monday and have a scan and have it assessed.

“I haven’t had a discussion with the physio yet. To come off that early, obviously something has gone wrong there.”

Story so far

Charlton swooped to sign the centre-back at the end of the last transfer window from fellow League One side Morecambe.

He played a key role in the Shrimps’ surprise promotion from League Two last term and is currently playing his first season at this level.

Lavelle has made a decent enough start himself to his Addicks’ career despite their poor start to the season.

He has already chipped in with two goals from defence in his appearances for the London side.

What now?

Time will tell this week if he will be fit to play against Doncaster this weekend.

Charlton will be hoping his groin woe isn’t serious and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

Jason Pearce came on for him at Sunderland.