Hartlepool United have snapped up goalkeeper Patrick Boyes but could loan him out.

Hartlepool United have brought in the youngster as their third choice ‘keeper, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Boyes, 19, has been training with the League Two side since the start of the season having previously been on the books at Grimsby Town.

He has now done enough to earn himself a deal and is registered to play for the Pools now if needed.

‘Ideal thing for him’….

Their boss Dave Challinor has hinted that he could be loaned out at some point.

He has said: “We’ve had a young lad (Boyes) training with us since the start of the season. With the players we sign, especially young ones, we want to provide a games programme so the ideal thing for him will be to get him some games in the Northern League or somewhere.”

Young prospect

Signing Boyes is a sensible move by Hartlepool and he could be a decent long-term option for them.

He provides cover if injury strikes again to Ben Killip or Jonathan Mitchell.

If not, getting him out on loan would help his development and let him get some first-team experience.

What next?

Hartlepool will be in good spirits right now after they came back from 2-0 down to beat Harrogate Town 3-2 last time out.

Next up for the Pools is trip to Leyton Orient this weekend and they will be eager to replicate their impressive home form on their travels.