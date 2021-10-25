Blackburn Rovers duo Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello will both feature for Mike Sheron’s U23s on Monday night as they step up their return to action.

Wharton and Rankin-Costello have both been out of the first-team picture at Blackburn Rovers for some time after struggles with injury.

Centre-back Wharton has been absent since December 2020, suffering an Achilles rupture in a 2-2 draw with eventual promotion-winners Brentford.

As for Rankin-Costello, he endured an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign, struggling with a hamstring problem before a fractured metatarsal brought an end to his season in April.

However, the duo are now stepping up their returns, with Tony Mowbray revealing the plans for the pair.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray confirmed both Wharton and Rankin-Costello will feature for the U23s again on Monday night after featuring against Manchester United’s youngsters earlier this month.

“The pair will get more game time with the Under-23s this week,” Mowbray confirmed.

“They play on Monday night and will be available to play 75 minutes or the full game, hopefully. Then they’ll be knocking on the door pretty quickly because they’ve been in training for a good few weeks now and have been looking good in training.

“Both played a little bit of a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United during the international break and aren’t far away.”

Welcome returns

Wharton and Rankin-Costello’s returns will come as music to the ears of Tony Mowbray.

Youngsters Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter have been called upon to cover at centre-back and right-back due to injury problems this season. Ryan Nyambe is the only natural right-back currently available, while the likes of Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan and Jean Paul van Hecke have all struggled with knocks or fitness at times.

It will be hoped both Wharton and Rankin-Costello can continue to work their way back to full fitness as they look to get back into Mowbray’s side.