Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has provided an injury update.

Mansfield Town lost 2-1 to Exeter City over the weekend and will be keen to bounce back on Saturday against Tranmere Rovers.

The Stags have been unfortunate with injuries so far this season.

Clough has been speaking to the media this morning and has delivered some updates (see tweet below).

💬We’re joined by boss Nigel Clough at RH Academy for this morning’s news conference. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/6rC33ogxNf — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) October 25, 2021

Elliott Hewitt

He had a rest over the weekend and Mansfield hope he is fit for the Tranmere game.

The 27-year-old has been a regular since his summer switch from Grimsby Town.

Stephen McLaughlin

The winger has also been speaking to the press this morning but has admitted he doesn’t know if he will train this week.

Clough said he trained last Friday but they didn’t want to risk him against Exeter.

Read: Mansfield Town new boy trained with Walsall and Stevenage

Kellan Gordon

He hasn’t played since the Rochdale game on 18th September.

The full-back is still recovering from a knee injury and is unlikely to play against Tranmere.

He could get some minutes under his belt in the Premier League Cup against Wigan Athletic next week.

Ryan Stirk

The Birmingham City loan man has now taken his protective boot off and will get some game time with the Under-23s in their upcoming fixtures which is a boost to the Stags.

Others

Midfielder George Maris made his return against Exeter whilst new boy John-Joe O’Toole was on the bench.

The latter will be hoping he can make his debut this weekend.