Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said midfielder Ollie Norburn is “going to be one of the best signings” he has ever made.

Norburn, 28, was recruited by Peterborough United in the summer transfer window, bringing an end to his three-year stint with Shrewsbury Town.

Since then, the Grenada international has been a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s side. He has started in all 13 Championship games since his arrival at London Road and chipped in with his first assist in the 2-1 win over QPR at the weekend.

Now, Norburn has received high praise from Posh boss Ferguson.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson admitted he has been trying to sign the midfielder for three years before saying he is going to be “one of the best signings” he has ever made.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I have tried to sign Ollie for three years and it didn’t look like happening. But then he suddenly became available this summer and fair play to the chairman and the co-owners for making it happen.

“At 29 he’s not a typical Peterborough United signing, but I knew what I was getting.

“He’s going to be one of the best signings I’ve ever made. He’s a complete midfielder.

“He does the ugly stuff well, but he can play. The weight of pass for Siriki’s winning goal was perfect.”

The chance to become a Posh hero

This season gives the Peterborough United squad to become players that will be remembered fondly by supporters for years to come.

After earning a long-awaited promotion from League One, Posh are determined to maintain their status in the second-tier and become a sustained Championship club.

Back-to-back wins over Hull City and QPR will go a huge way to boosting their prospects after a poor start, so it will be interesting to see if Norburn and co can kick on and put a run of results together over the coming weeks and months.