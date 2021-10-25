Blackpool boss Neil Critchley appeared to play down midfielder Kenny Dougall’s injury after he came off in the win over Preston North End.

Dougall, 27, was forced off after 83 minutes of Blackpool’s derby day clash with Preston North End.

He made way for Callum Connolly as the Tangerines secured a 2-0 victory over their rivals thanks to goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine.

Now, following the tie, an update on Dougall’s injury has emerged from manager Neil Critchley, who appeared to play down the blow in an encouraging update.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley said the midfielder came off after a kick to the ankle, adding that he hopes he will be okay after the knock.

“He just got a kick to his ankle,” Critchley said.

“He’s got some ice on it in the dressing room, but hopefully he’ll be fine.”

With Sheffield United up next for Blackpool, it awaits to be seen if Dougall is fit to maintain his spot in the starting XI as the Tangerines bid to keep their strong form going.

Blackpool’s turnaround

After winning only one of their first seven Championship games, Blackpool have turned the tide and risen up the table over the past month or so.

Critchley’s side have lost just once in their last seven games, coming against a revitalised Nottingham Forest side.

After five wins in their last seven, the Tangerines have moved up to an impressive 11th place. They sit tied on 21 points with as many as six other teams, including 5th placed Luton Town and 6th placed Middlesbrough.