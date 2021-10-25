Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United are eyeing up AFC Hornchurch talent Jili Buyaba, according to reports.

Buyaba, 19, has been putting in some eye-catching performances in non-league football, with The Non-League Paper claiming his displays have attracted the attention of Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United.

The former Crystal Palace youngster has been in impressive form this season. Buyaba, who operates as a left-winger, has chipped in with two goals and two assists in 10 games so far this season.

He only joined the club prior to the start of this season, but his performances could see him make a jump up the football ladder.

Bubaya joined Isthmian Premier Division side AFC Hornchurch following his departure from Crystal Palace and scouts from Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United have been watching him closely.

Peterborough United’s recruitment

If Posh were to launch a move for Bubaya, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time they have dipped into the lower leagues to bolster their ranks.

The club have built a strong reputation for bringing in young and hungry players and giving them the chance to prove themselves in the Football League. Left-back Joe Tomlinson is the most recent example of that, bringing him in from Eastleigh in the summer.

Steve Cooper’s reputation

As for Nottingham Forest, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them recruit more young talents like Buyabu now that they have Steve Cooper in charge.

His time as a manager in England’s youth set-up has shown he can be trusted to develop and guide top youngsters, so it will be interesting to see if Cooper’s reputation helps them in their rumoured pursuit of Buyabu.