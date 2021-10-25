Middlesbrough are set to continue without their injured players this weekend with manager Neil Warnock confirming to Teesside Live that there will be no injured players returning against Birmingham.

Middlesbrough have been without a number of first-team players this season. In recent weeks they have not been able to call upon the services of Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, and Connor Malley.

All of the above are still out injured, with manager Neil Warnock claiming that none of those will be back in contention for the visit of Birmingham City on Saturday.

They have had to make do with just two senior defenders fit. Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier have lined up alongside midfielders Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson in the past two games and will likely continue together against the Blues.

“I can’t see any of the others being back,” confirmed the Boro boss.

“I think Dijksteel is probably the nearest to being back, but I can’t really see it for next weekend.

“I don’t think even this side of the international break, if I’m honest.

“They are all bad injuries. But at the moment, the lads who are available are really trying their best in difficult circumstances and enjoying it like I want them to.”

The next international break isn’t until the middle of November, so Warnock will hope to have currently injured players fit and available for back-to-back home fixtures against Millwall and Preston.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough have won three games in a row 2-0 with only two fit defenders. The solution to the problem has worked wonders and they now find themselves in the play-off spots after 14 games played.

Ideally, Warnock would be able to have a fully fit defence, but there is no need to change a winning formula even if they were to return.

Further up the pitch Boro do have more options anyway. However, Marcus Browne and Sammy Ameobi are yet to kick a ball for the club this season and so they will hope to play their part as soon as possible.