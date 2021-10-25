Leyton Orient attacker Paul Smyth has suffered another injury setback.

Leyton Orient will be without him for the next week or two.

He was left out of their 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Saturday.

Smyth, 24, has been unfortunate with injuries since making the move to Brisbane Road in the summer.

He has now injured his other hamstring and is poised to miss the game or two.

‘Frustrating’….

Leyton Orient boss, Kenny Jackett, has told their official YouTube channel: “He felt his hamstring. It’s not a bad one. It’s the other one, the left one. That’s obviously frustrating because he just hasn’t really got going for us yet.

“As I said, it’s the other hamstring now. The good thing is it’s not as long as the last one. It does look like a week, possibly two.”

Season so far

Smyth moved to the O’s in June following the expiration of his contract at QPR.

He has since made four appearances this season but hasn’t scored as endures a frustrating start to life with Jackett’s side.

Career

The Northern Ireland international spent four years on the books at QPR after joining them as a youngster from Linfield.

He played 23 times for the Hoops and also had loan spells away at Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

What next?

Smyth is expected to be out for a week or two which will see him miss Leyton Orient’s fixture against Hartlepool United this weekend.

They are then in FA Cup action versus Ebbsfleet United the week after.