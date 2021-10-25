Mansfield Town new boy John-Joe O’Toole has been training with Walsall and Stevenage over recent times.

Mansfield Town swooped to to sign the midfielder over the weekend.

O’Toole, 33, was released by Burton Albion at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has been keeping his fitness levels up by training with Walsall and Stevenage.

‘Relatively up to speed’…

Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, spoke about him after the Stags’ defeat at Exeter City on Saturday.

He told their official YouTube channel: “He has been training for the past sort of eight weeks with Walsall and then with Stevenage so he’s relatively up to speed, that’s why he was with the 18 today so we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Short-term basis

O’Toole is a player who Clough knows well from managing at Burton and he has now reunited with him at Field Mill.

The veteran has penned a short-term deal until January and could make his debut this weekend against Tranmere Rovers.

Mansfield have made a slow start to season and he will give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Experienced

O’Toole is a familiar name to Football League supporters and he has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.

He has had spells with the likes of Watford, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town in the past.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international is now embarking on a new challenge with Mansfield and will be looking to help them rise up the league table.