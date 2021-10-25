Carlisle United caretaker boss Gavin Skelton believes they need to look at delving into the free agent market.

Carlisle United have been struggling for goals over recent weeks.

Skelton says whoever their new manager is should look at luring an unattached player up to Cumbria to sharpen their attack, as per a report by the News and Star.

They drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic on Saturday and it was the fifth game in six they haven’t scored in.

Here are three free agent strikers Carlisle should look at-

David Nugent

The experienced forward was released by Preston North End at the end of last season and remains unattached.

He spent time on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season and would be an ideal addition for the Cumbrians.

The former Premier League man has made 694 appearances in his career to date and has scored 171 goals.

Alex Jones

He needs to find a new permanent home having last been on the books at Northampton Town.

The 27-year-old has been around a bit with spells at West Brom, Birmingham City, Bradford City and Partick Thistle in the past.

He is still available and could do a job for Carlisle.

Calvin Andrew

The veteran striker played for Barrow last season but they decided not to extend his deal this past summer.

Prior to his move to the Bluebirds, he had spent six years on the books at Rochdale and had fired 28 goals in 231 games for the North West outfit.