Derby County enter into the last week of October with takeover talks still in full flow, and on pitch matters still stalling.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County picked up another, albeit credible draw away at Coventry City over the weekend, marking a fourth successive draw in the Championship for the Rams.

It keeps them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table on five points – six points from safety after the opening 14 games of the season.

But as activity off the pitch continues to move forward, we look at the week ahead for Derby County…

Takeover talks to move forward this week?

So far, things have been positive on the takeover front for Derby County. Last week, former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook was confirmed to be in attendance at Derby County’s draw with Luton Town at Pride Park, whilst former owner Andy Appleby was revealed to have a ‘big financial backer’ as part of his bid with Jez Moxey and Sam Rush.

Latest update: Andy Appleby’s bid to buy Derby County involves both Sam Rush and Jez Moxey, plus a big financial backer behind the scenes#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) October 19, 2021

The next stage is the crucial part. Bidders who are deemed ‘serious bidders’ have been sent non-disclosure agreements, and soon the actual bidding will take place – Alan Nixon reported (Sun on Sunday, 24.10.21) over the weekend that said bidders will be asked to table upwards of £50million in the coming weeks.

Derby County v EFL

Derby County have been entangled in an ongoing and bitter feud with the EFL for some time now, and it shows no sign of stopping.

Earlier in the month it was revealed (Sun on Sunday, 17.10.21) that the EFL will command Derby County to show them that they have enough funding to support their wage bill throughout the campaign or face a strict January transfer embargo.

But yesterday, Nixon again revealed in The Sun on Sunday that the Rams are set to ask potential buyers of the club to front them money to help cover wage costs, as the administrators look to have a new owner in place come the end of the year.

In the coming days, we’ll no doubt hear more from the club’s administrators and hopefully fans will get more of an insight into who their new owner might be, and when he’ll be in place.

Blackburn Rovers test

Derby County host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Rovers sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after a fairly solid start to the season, scoring 23 goals in the process.

Rooney’s Rams meanwhile are proving solid at the back having conceded just 11 goals in the league this season, but having scored just 10.

It’ll make for an interesting encounter and once again, Derby County will have to be at their very best to take anything from the game.