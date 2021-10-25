Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy over the weekend.

Here is a look at five candidates for the vacant position-

Chris Wilder

He guided Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League during his impressive spell at Bramall Lane. He is available now so could he fancy getting back into the dugout at the Cardiff City Stadium?

Michael Flynn

The Welshman has recently left Newport County and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He did a solid job with the League Two side and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

Jody Morris

He last worked as Frank Lampard’s assistant at both Derby County and then Chelsea. The 42-year-old is a highly-rated coach and has been out of work since January.

Michael Appleton

The former Portsmouth, Blackpool and Oxford United boss got Lincoln City to the League One Play-Offs last term. His side haven’t started that well this season but he has still done a steady job at the LNER Stadium overall since taking over the Imps in 2019.

He is an option for Cardiff if they are looking at the lower leagues for their next manager.

Alex Neil

He was sacked by Preston North End in March and has since been unattached. The Scotsman spent four years at Deepdale having previously been at Norwich City.

Neil got the latter promoted to the Premier League in 2015 via a Play-Off final win over Middlesbrough.