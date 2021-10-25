Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed that striker Lys Mousset was substituted with a calf injury in the 3-2 win over Barnsley yesterday.

Mousset made a scoring return to the Sheffield United line up on Sunday afternoon. The £10million signing who joined from Bournemouth in 2019 hadn’t started since the opening day of the season but made his return earlier in the month, and made his first start since August at Barnsley.

The Frenchman would net twice in the second half to set his side on their way to an eventual 3-2 win over their South Yorkshire rivals. But the striker would be hauled off after only an hour, and Jokanovic has since confirmed that he’s suffering with a calf injury.

He told Yorkshire Live:

“We took a decision for some small problem to change him and avoid a bigger problem in this period ahead of us. He had some calf problem, so we took him out of the game.”

Yesterday’s win leaves Sheffield United in 14th-place of the Championship table after 14 games of the season. Between now and New Year, the Blades have 11 league fixtures and those 11 fixtures will be crucial in determining whether they have a shot at the top-six this season.

The build up to New Year is always a frantic time for teams in the English Football League and Jokanovic will need all his players fit and firing over that time if he’s to guide his side to what would now be an unexpected play-off finish.

Mousset though showed in his return to the starting XI yesterday that he’s a really important player to the side – United have struggled for goals at times this season and someone like Mousset who can run the line and unsettle defenders with his pace has been missed.

Fans and Jokanovic will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious, and that he’ll be ready the visit of Blackpool in midweek.