Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has got off to a dream start at the helm.

Charlton Athletic beat highly-flying Sunderland 1-0 on Saturday.

The Addicks made the decision to sack Nigel Adkins last week after their poor start to the season.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the League One side-



Great start for Jackson

Jackson has done his chances of landing the full-time role no harm following their win at the Stadium of Light.

Charlton looked more solid under him and were creating plenty of chances at the top end of the pitch.

He has made no secret of the fact he would like to throw his name into the hat for the job.

The 39-year-old has said, as per a report by London News Online: “I’ve made no secret of my ambitions to manage this football club. While I’m afforded that opportunity, I have to deliver a team that is going to put in performances and wear that shirt with pride.”

Beadle linked with move away

Charlton goalkeeper James Beadle has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (24.10.21, pg. 65).

The Addicks won’t want to lose the young prospect and it will be interesting to see if there are any developments on his contract situation over the next week.

Doncaster Rovers clash

There is no mid-week game this week so all sights are set on the home fixture against Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

A win could see Charlton rise out of the relegation zone.