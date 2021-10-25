Work is ‘already underway’ for Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker to join Lincoln City on loan in January, reports Swansea Independent.

Whittaker, 20, was poised to join Lincoln City on loan in the summer.

The striker isn’t favoured by Russell Martin having featured just four times in the Championship this season, but his summer move to Lincoln City fell through with reports claiming that the Swans couldn’t bring in a ‘direct replacement in time’.

Swansea would sign Michael Obafemi on deadline day and that’s seemingly pushed Whittaker down the pecking order and out of starting contention.

But now a report from Swansea Independent claims that Whittaker is being readied to head to League One Lincoln City on loan in January, for the remainder of this 2021/22 season.

Tough run for Whittaker in Wales?

Whittaker was signed by Steve Cooper from Derby County last season. He’d go on to feature 12 times in the Championship in the second half of last season, scoring once.

The striker showed glimpses of potential but he’s undoubtedly struggled to break into the first-team. He scored a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle in August but hes been handed just three minutes of Championship football since, and so a loan move could the best bet for Whittaker.

Lincoln City are a team who like playing attacking football and so it should be a good fit, and with Lincoln City having missed out on the signing in the summer it makes sense that they’d resurrect their interest in the New Year.