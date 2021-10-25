Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he ‘needs to change the mentality’ of his club, after a weekend draw v Lincoln City.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed last season’s League One play-off finalists Lincoln City over the weekend.

It was a turgid display from the Owls, especially so in the first half. But they took the lead through Dennis Adeniran in the second and looked to be on course for the win.

Though in a fashion that’s becoming all too familiar with Sheffield Wednesday, they’d conceded an equaliser later in the game, and Moore and his side were met with strong criticism both in the stands and online.

The Owls remain in 9th-place of the League One table. They’ve claimed 21 points from their opening 14 games of the season but they’ve scored just 15 goals, and Moore’s tactics are making for some really tame viewing especially at Hillsborough.

Despite the criticism, Moore has told Yorkshire Live that he’s determined to be the man who changes Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes. He said:

“I have got a firm belief in the players. It’s me and the players and we will turn this club around and get the club moving in the the right direction.

“There is stats and data with this place that we need to shift. We need to get some of these monkeys off our back. When we will talk about the stats and data, we are not talking about this season. We are talking two to three seasons.

“We need to change the mentality of this place and that’s what I have come to this football club to do and I will do it.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s demise from the Championship last season had been a few years in the making. As Moore mentioned above, the demise had been ‘two or three seasons’ in the making, if not more and changing what is now such an embedded mentality will take time.

The problem for Sheffield Wednesday seems to be maintaining a lead. They’ve drawn their last three League One fixtures now and in two of them they were leading – four points dropped which if added to their tally of 21 would see them sitting in 6th-place.

Expectations are high at the club and Moore’s position will undeniably come under scrutiny with performances like the one against Lincoln City. The football was bland and that won’t last in front of such a strong crowd at Hillsborough. But it’s something they’re becoming used too.

Up next for the Owls is a trip to Cheltenham Town in midweek – another weak performance could really turn the fans against Moore and this current crop of Sheffield Wednesday players.