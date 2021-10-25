Journalist Stuart Hodge has backed Swansea City boss Russell Martin to eventually become Norwich City manager.

Martin is a famed name at Carrow Road. The 35-year-old made over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions between 2009 and 2019, and has stepped into management since his retirement.

He joined MK Dons as a player at the start of 2019 and by the end of the year he’d become their manager. He’d thoroughly impress in his two years there and eventually he’d be named Swansea City boss, following Steve Cooper’s abrupt exit over the summer.

It’s been a slow start to life in South Wales for Martin. But he’s quickly implementing his distinct passing style of play and the Swans are quickly putting some good results together – they thumped Cardiff City earlier in the month and claimed an impressive win over West Brom after that.

But just a several weeks after landing the job, Martin is already being backed to leave. Journalist and Norwich City pundit Hodge has spoken to GiveMeSport recently, and he’s backed Martin to eventually return to Carrow Road as a manager.

“Manchester City really like the way Swansea are playing under Russell Martin and are going to send players there on loan,” he said.

“If he’s not the next Norwich manager, Russell Martin will be the Norwich manager after that.”

It’s a bold claim to make, but one that makes a lot of sense.

Norwich City are constantly going through the motions under Daniel Farke and sooner or later, something looks like it’ll change.

Martin is obviously a Norwich City legend and he’s also establishing himself as one of the best up and coming managers in the country.

But his work at Swansea City is far from complete – he’s showing a lot of potential in his current job and it could be a while yet before he’s moving on.