Fulham won 4-0 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship yesterday.

Marco Silva’s Fulham side cruised to a 4-0 win at the City Ground yesterday, thanks to an own goal from Djed Spence, two from Aleksandar Mitrovic and one from Neeskens Kebano.

It was an emphatic performance and it’s one that takes the Whites up into 2nd-place of the Championship table, after a run of three-straight wins in the league.

There were plenty of solid performances from Silva’s men yesterday but Tosin Adarabioyo seemed to stand out as many Fulham fans’ Man of the Match.

The 24-year-old has featured 13 times in the Championship this season and he’s rapidly becoming an integral part of the side, forming a solid centre-back partnership alongside Tim Ream which was on display yesterday.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance v Nottingham Forest: