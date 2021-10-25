Fulham won 4-0 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship yesterday.

Marco Silva’s Fulham side cruised to a 4-0 win at the City Ground yesterday, thanks to an own goal from Djed Spence, two from Aleksandar Mitrovic and one from Neeskens Kebano.

It was an emphatic performance and it’s one that takes the Whites up into 2nd-place of the Championship table, after a run of three-straight wins in the league.

There were plenty of solid performances from Silva’s men yesterday but Tosin Adarabioyo seemed to stand out as many Fulham fans’ Man of the Match.

The 24-year-old has featured 13 times in the Championship this season and he’s rapidly becoming an integral part of the side, forming a solid centre-back partnership alongside Tim Ream which was on display yesterday.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance v Nottingham Forest:

Thought Tosin and Ream were the standout players for us today as well, which you might not expect in a 4-0 win. Both very good. #FFC — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) October 24, 2021

I just want to give Tosin some credit, he's been fantastic this season and fantastic this week well played @TosinAdarabioyo 👏👏#COYW — Peter Eddison (@PeterEddison) October 24, 2021

Didn’t see that result coming! What a brilliant attacking display, looked like scoring every time we came forward (and most of the time we did). Mitro is a special player, Tosin flawless again too. #COYW pic.twitter.com/Cs3yNZBdJW — Joe Sansom (@FFCJoe) October 24, 2021

Fulham happy to let Forest have possession, only last 10 mins have they threatened. Need to step it up 2nd half & not get caught playing around with it at the back !…..Ream & Tosin imperious at this level ! #ffc #coyw #believe #UTF #followfulhamaway — Stuart Shearing (@StuartShearing1) October 24, 2021

Another great performance from yourself and Tim well played — The Fat Controller (@CraigMini3) October 24, 2021

Immense again big man 👏👏👏 — sean (@secravencottage) October 24, 2021