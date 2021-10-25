Sheffield United won 3-2 away at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

The Blades picked up their first away win in over a month as they headed to Oakwell.

They faced an out of favour Barnsley side who’ve found themselves in the bottom three under Markus Schopp, and Slavisa Jokanovic’s Blades would take full advantage of that.

A brace from Lys Mousset after half-time and one from Ben Osborn would have them 3-0 up. But Devante Cole and Aaron Iseka Leya would pull two consolation goals back for Barnsley and make for a nervy ending to the game for Sheffield United.

But they held on for the win and many were impressed with Mousset’s impact in what was his first start since the opening day of the season, having struggled with injury.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old:

Mousset first goal. That lad is a player 🏴‍☠️❤️ #sufc — Danny (@8djc8) October 25, 2021

Oh Slav do you know what it’s worth. Lys Mousset is the best on earthhhh — Bolland (@Jordsufc_) October 24, 2021

If Mousset was fit all last season we wouldn't of been relegated. #sufc https://t.co/BdBHGgWVEx — Paddy (@thepataddy) October 24, 2021

I'm so glad Mousset is proving me wrong. — Alfito 😺 (@IhateAlfieerr) October 24, 2021

Mousset literally scored the same goal better than ronaldo 🏴‍☠️ — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔️ (@samjroyle) October 24, 2021

Plenty of positives to take from the game. Mousset NEEDS to keep fit for us and get his match sharpness up, we keep him fit and there's no reason we can't make top 6 and even if we don't, we should look to extend that contract if he shows fitness for us. 60 mins a game is decent — Shoreham Analysis (@SHamAnalysis) October 24, 2021