Sheffield United won 3-2 away at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

The Blades picked up their first away win in over a month as they headed to Oakwell.

They faced an out of favour Barnsley side who’ve found themselves in the bottom three under Markus Schopp, and Slavisa Jokanovic’s Blades would take full advantage of that.

A brace from Lys Mousset after half-time and one from Ben Osborn would have them 3-0 up. But Devante Cole and Aaron Iseka Leya would pull two consolation goals back for Barnsley and make for a nervy ending to the game for Sheffield United.

But they held on for the win and many were impressed with Mousset’s impact in what was his first start since the opening day of the season, having struggled with injury.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old: