Barnsley lost 3-2 at home to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United yesterday.

Barnsley welcomed Sheffield United to Oakwell yesterday, with Markus Schopp’s side going into the game on the back of five-straight defeats.

And the Tykes would end the day on six defeats-in-a-row in the Championship – winless in 12 in the league and second-bottom, only ahead of Derby County after their 12-point deduction.

A brace from Lys Mousset and one from Ben Osborn would have Sheffield United three goals to the good by the 72nd minute, with Devante Cole and Aaron Iseka Leya then clawing two back for the home side.

But it wouldn’t be enough. Schopp is now coming under serious criticism from fans who want him gone, and club captain Cauley Woodrow also took a lot of flack yesterday.

The striker has scored three times in 14 Championship outings this season, having not scored in his last four now. See what these Barnsley fans had to say on Twitter about his performance yesterday:

How has a manager ruined our best players? Styles, Brittain, Woodrow, Helik all look to have regressed under this fool #BarnsleyFC — Sam Tossell (@SamTossell) October 24, 2021

Can we take Woodrow off corner taking duties please? — Damo (@DAMO_RUSSKY) October 24, 2021

Minus woodrow — ZW_ (@ZW_bfc) October 24, 2021

Barnsley have posed no threat whatsoever. 3 corners wasted by Woodrow taking out swingers??? No threat up front at all, Moon in midfield?? Schopp clueless — Mark Brook (@MarkMdbrook1964) October 24, 2021

Cauley Woodrow has started every game for us so far and he’s deserved to start about 3 — The 92 Barnsley (@T92Barnsley) October 24, 2021