Adam Federici has moved to thank all those who supported him throughout his career after he confirmed his retirement from professional football.

The former Reading and Stoke City goalkeeper has spent the last year or so playing in his native Australia, linking up with A-League side Macarthur.

Federici, 36, played 28 times for the club, keeping eight clean sheets in the process. However, he has now confirmed his retirement from football, bringing an end to his 16-year professional career.

Upon the confirmation of his retirement, Federici moved to send a message to his Instagram followers, expressing his thanks to everyone involved in his career for their support.

The 16-time Australia international admitted his career hasn’t ended in the way he would have wanted but insisted his career is full of fond memories. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s hard to find the right words as it’s not really sunken in,” Federici said. “But I want to say thank you to everyone for the messages.

“To all my teammates over the years, thank you for putting up with me and to the many people along the way I will be forever grateful.

“This is not the way I wanted to end my career but I’m thankful for the journey and the lessons along the way, full of ups and downs and incredible memories that will last a lifetime.

“I gave absolutely all I had to the sport I loved and I hope I did my country, teammates and family proud. Thanks for the continuous support.”

Federici’s career in England

The Nowra-born shot-stopper spent the vast majority of his career in England after starting out in Australia.

Much of his time in the EFL was spent with Reading, who he joined as a youngster in 2005. He spent time out on loan with Bristol City and Southend United before going on to notch up a hefty 245 appearances for the Royals, keeping 72 clean sheets in the process.

Federici then spent three years on the books with Bournemouth, which included a short loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

His final two years in English football were spent with Stoke City, remaining with the Potters from 2018 to 2020. Along the way, he featured 14 times for Stoke, keeping three clean sheets.