Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed Elijah Adebayo was forced off with a tight hamstring at half time vs Hull City.

Adebayo, 23, has been a standout performer for Luton Town this season.

His goals have helped him settle into life at Kenilworth Roda well, managing 12 in 32 since arriving from Walsall in January – seven of which have come this season.

However, after scoring the decisive goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hull City, Adebayo was forced off after 45 minutes.

Now, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has moved to shed some light on in the injury, revealing he was forced off with a tight hamstring.

As quoted by Luton Today, here’s what he had to say:

“Adebayo’s was a tight hamstring, so we don’t risk anything as he’s done massive shifts this week.”

With Jones’ words suggesting Adebayo’s substitution was precautionary, it awaits to be seen if the prolific striker can return to face Preston North End next weekend.

Who could feature in his absence?

If Adebayo is forced to spend a spell on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see how the Hatters fare in his absence.

It was Cameron Jerome who came on for Adebayo at the weekend, making his 11th Championship appearance since arriving from MK Dons in the summer transfer window.

Admiral Muskwe is another option at the top of the pitch if Adebayo is ruled out. It awaits to be seen if further details emerge on the striker’s injury, with the Hatters looking to keep their talisman fit as they bid to continue their five-game undefeated stretch,