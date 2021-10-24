Blackburn Rovers defenders Ryan Nyambe and Daniel Ayala will undergo scans after coming off injured in the 2-0 win over Reading.

It was a positive day at Ewood Park on Saturday, with Blackburn Rovers making an important return to winning ways.

Two second-half goals came in quick succession courtesy of Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan to bring Rovers’ four-game winless run to an end.

However, two injury worries have emerged after the tie. Ryan Nyambe was forced to withdraw just after the hour mark, while fellow defender Daniel Ayala came off shortly before the end of the first-half.

Now, an early update has emerged from Tony Mowbray.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray revealed that both players will undergo scans in the early stages of next week.

“I would hope Daniel Ayala will have a chance to play at Derby County next week,” Mowbray said.

“I’ve spoken to Daniel and if he was feeling his calf a little bit then he should have told me earlier. We’ll wait and see what the scan says on Monday morning.”

On Nyambe, Mowbray stated that he is hoping it was a case of cramp rather than hamstring damage after heaping praise on the academy graduate for his athleticism.

“We have our fingers crossed that Ryan’s felt a cramp rather than any damage to his hamstring. We’ll see early next week what the scan says.”

Who could feature in their absence?

If right-back Nyambe is absent, Rovers will have to resort to playing a player out of position. Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter, both centre-backs, filled in at right-back earlier this season, while John Buckley dropped into the role against Reading.

As for centre-back, Jean Paul van Hecke’s return to fitness means he would be the likely option to fill in at the heart of defence if Ayala is set for a spell out.

The aforementioned Magloire and Carter are also options, though they have both been left out of the Blackburn Rovers squad for the past three Championship games.