Hull City suffered a dismal 2019/20 campaign in the Sky Bet Championship. Horror form after January saw the Tigers clawless and in freefall.

The relegation that had been threatening since then was confirmed, City relegated to League One. However, they bounced back in style as League One champions to earn back their Championship spot.

The Tigers kept faith with Grant McCann that season. However, it is a similar Championship tale this time around for the side from East Yorkshire.

McCann’s men currently sit in 22nd place in the Championship table. This positioning sees them just a win a win away from safety with 14 games of this campaign already in the bag.

Yesterday saw Hull travel to Bedfordshire to face Luton Town. They returned back with a 1-0 loss and another disappointing display to boot.

Yesterday, the Tigers were ineffective in front of goal. They created, 10 chances but only one shot on target. This came from Mallik Wilks playing as a right winger.

This perceived weakness in front of goal is something that has been picked up on. It is also something that has drawn comment from former Hull City legend Dean Windass who posted the following offer to Twitter:

This offer, directed at Hull City vice-chairman Ehab Allam, was bound to draw comments from Hull City fans. This is a fanbase that is already disgruntled at the way the Allams have been running the club.

Here’s how some Hull City fans reacted to Windass’ generous offer.