Hull City suffered a dismal 2019/20 campaign in the Sky Bet Championship. Horror form after January saw the Tigers clawless and in freefall.

The relegation that had been threatening since then was confirmed, City relegated to League One. However, they bounced back in style as League One champions to earn back their Championship spot.

The Tigers kept faith with Grant McCann that season. However, it is a similar Championship tale this time around for the side from East Yorkshire.

McCann’s men currently sit in 22nd place in the Championship table. This positioning sees them just a win a win away from safety with 14 games of this campaign already in the bag.

Yesterday saw Hull travel to Bedfordshire to face Luton Town. They returned back with a 1-0 loss and another disappointing display to boot.

Yesterday, the Tigers were ineffective in front of goal. They created, 10 chances but only one shot on target. This came from Mallik Wilks playing as a right winger.

This perceived weakness in front of goal is something that has been picked up on. It is also something that has drawn comment from former Hull City legend Dean Windass who posted the following offer to Twitter:

Was listening today after watching Sheffield Wednesday today because our Josh is injured one gentleman spoke about saying about missing chances and bring a striker coach I will do it for nothing Ehab you no where I live and you no my number I don’t want no money — Dean Windass (@DWindass10) October 23, 2021

This offer, directed at Hull City vice-chairman Ehab Allam, was bound to draw comments from Hull City fans. This is a fanbase that is already disgruntled at the way the Allams have been running the club.

Here’s how some Hull City fans reacted to Windass’ generous offer.

Nevermind as striker coach.. Get those boots laced up again on Deano!! We need you!! — GoDutchPancakes (@godutchpancakes) October 24, 2021

It was a sensible call. Check my tweets and I’ve been saying we need a strikers coach for a while. We are lacking composure in front of goal and need better decision making. They could certainly learn about composure and how to strike a ball from you Deano. — LeeDolman 🇬🇧 (@leedolman9) October 24, 2021

Knowing our owners he would want you to give them money — Nigel M (@cityull) October 24, 2021

McCann would be too embarassed too accept help, Ehab doesnt like you either 😅

Its a shame as i am sure you would be fantastic at it also, Same as you were in the ambass role #hcafc — Kev Chadwick (@kev_chadwick) October 24, 2021

On another note. Ehab should be man enough to call you and get something moving (strikers) confidence is a brittle thing, you would definitely help. But, you know what will happen. Zero, nada, nothing. — Bridgetown Computers (@BridgetownComps) October 24, 2021

Whats to lose?? Should at least have a meeting about it or even just go down to training yourself one day, that’s what I would do. — Lance Smelt  (@LanceSmelt) October 24, 2021

What we need dean is a coach to come in and coach the manager first — JP (@hullinasia) October 24, 2021