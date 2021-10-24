Lincoln City will look to reignite their interest in some of their summer loan targets in January, director of football Jez George has said.

During the summer transfer window, Lincoln City managed to recruit 10 new players.

However, despite a pretty strong window in terms of incomings, they were unable to bolster their ranks with the signing of another striker. It has left the Imps somewhat light on options at the top of the pitch, with Tom Hopper and Dan N’Lundulu (loan) the only natural strikers.

Now, Lincoln have one eye on their plans for the next transfer window, where they will look to revisit the deals they just missed out on.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Jez George, the club’s director of football, has revealed that the Imps would “love” to sort January deals for one or two players they narrowly missed out on in the summer.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There were one or two loans that we got really close to, who we’d love to bring in, in January, and we’d love to do that really early in January.

“But it depends on the availability of the players and their circumstances at their clubs.

“Our job is to keep in constant dialogue with those players’ parent clubs and put ourselves in the best possible position. Ultimately, factors out of our control will determine whether those players are available.” A well-documented pursuit