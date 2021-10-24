Fulham man Andre Zambo Anguissa ended up joining Napoli, but Roma are also said to have made efforts to recruit him in the summer window.

A report from Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed Roma have been left with “a thousand regrets” over their failure to sign the Fulham man ahead of Napoli.

Anguissa has become a star performer for Luciano Spalletti’s side since arriving on loan. He has solidified a place in Napoli’s midfield, featuring nine times across all competitions, helping them to a perfect eight wins from eight in Serie A so far.

Fulham offloaded the 25-year-old on a temporary basis in the summer window, with the option of a permanent deal also included in the deal with Napoli.

Given just how impressive the Cottagers’ loanee has been, it would come as no surprise to see that option triggered next summer.

Anguissa’s performances

The Cameroonian midfielder has put in a string of impressive displays in central midfield since joining Napoli. He boasts an impressive average rating of 7.27 in his six Serie A outings (WhoScored).

Fulham loanee Anguissa’s standout display came in a 4-0 win over Udinese.

Option to buy

As mentioned earlier, Napoli hold the option to make the loan move permanent at the end of the season. It will set Napoli back €15m if they want to recruit the Fulham ace, a fee that seems a bargain given his recent displays.

It was claimed that the Serie A giants could look to trigger the clause as early as January, but those claims were dismissed by director Cristiano Giuntoli.