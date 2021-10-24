Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper would be interested in linking up with Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster in January if the opportunity came around, according to reports.

Brewster, 21, has struggled to make an impact at Sheffield United since arriving from Liverpool in 2020. He has netted just one goal in 38 outings since arriving, coming in this season’s Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United.

The young striker has previously starred in the Championship, netting 11 goals in 22 games while on loan with Swansea City.

Now, The Sunday Mirror (24.20.21, pg. 64) has claimed Steve Cooper, who managed Brewster while at the Swans, would be interested in the possibility of reuniting with the striker at Nottingham Forest.

The report claims that if Brewster continues to struggle at Bramall Lane, Cooper would be open to bringing the former Liverpool starlet in on loan.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s recent stance

Despite Nottingham Forest’s rumoured interest in a loan deal, Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic recently made his stance over a potential loan move for Brewster clear.

Jokanovic spoke recently to dismiss the possibility of the England youth international leaving on a temporary deal amid his struggles for form.

Forest’s striker hunt

During the summer window, a number of striker targets were said to have slipped through the fingers of Nottingham Forest.

It will be interesting to see if Steve Cooper has more success in the efforts to bolster his attacking options at the City Ground when the January window comes around.