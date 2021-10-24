Fulham fans have delivered their verdict on Marco Silva’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Heading into today’s tie, Marco Silva will be determined to make it three wins on the trot as Fulham travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

The Cottagers currently sit in 3rd place and, excluding a couple of hiccups, have looked strong on their return to the Championship. They come into today’s match off the back of consecutive victories over QPR and Cardiff City.

They can expect a tough test today though, with Nottingham Forest riding a wave of four consecutive victories as they surge up the table under Steve Cooper’s management. Forest have looked a transformed side in recent weeks compared to their early-season displays, so we may have an intriguing tie on our hands this afternoon.

Ahead of the tie, Marco Silva’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how Fulham lineup:

Marek Rodak; Denis Odoi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Jean Michael Seri, Tom Cairney (C), Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Following the confirmation of Fulham’s team for today’s tie, here’s how fans reacted on Twitter:

Cairney let’s gooo!!! Just need Tete fully fit now so we can get Odoi out — Thomas (@thomasffc541) October 24, 2021

Not sure about Cairney starting. He's said himself he isn't fully there yet. Suppose it's just wait and see. #FFC https://t.co/3Aqp0B4Usn — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) October 24, 2021

This midfield is gonna get compelty out run off the ball https://t.co/RevQK08KxR — Daniel (@ReidAllOver) October 24, 2021