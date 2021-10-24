Nottingham Forest fans have had their say as Steve Cooper confirms his starting XI for this afternoon’s clash with Fulham.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side head into today’s clash with Fulham with the wind in their sails as they surge up the table under their new boss.

Forest have looked a different side in recent weeks when compared to the outfit that was wallowing in the lower echelons of the table under Chris Hughton. Cooper has guided them to four consecutive wins and up to 14th place, and a win today could put them within a point of the play-offs.

As for Fulham, they sit in 3rd place after 13 games as Marco Silva looks to guide them back to the Premier League. There have been a couple of hiccups, including a hefty loss to surprise package Coventry City, but have been as lethal as expected when on form.

Ahead of the tie, Cooper’s Nottingham Forest lineup has been confirmed. Here’s who starts at the City Ground:

Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Max Lowe; Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Lewis Grabban (C).

Following the confirmation of the side, here’s what fans had to say about it on Twitter:

Great to see Jack back in there as we need some steel in there against a team like Fulham and he’s been brilliant since he’s been brought back into the team. Will be a tough game but if we play like we have been doing anything is possible and nobody can complain whatever happens — LoyalRed21 (@LoyalRed21) October 24, 2021

Perfect from Coops! 👌🏻 Let’s put on a performance today now. 12th man 🙌🏻💪🏻🔴⚪️ #nffc #coyr https://t.co/rTs5M8gRPd — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) October 24, 2021

Looks like the end for carvalho, not even made the bench — Stevie (@stevie27777) October 24, 2021

Decent team tbf, guess it’s sensible having that Colback as protection, has played well tbf to him, great to see Ojeda on the bench, would love to see him come on COYR🔴🔴⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/GfmG3AA3tB — Kieren (@kierenstraw) October 24, 2021