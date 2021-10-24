Sheffield United fans have delivered their verdict on Slavisa Jokanovic’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Barnsley.

Heading into Sunday’s clash, Sheffield United sit in an underwhelming 18th spot after 13 Championship games.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have shown flashes of what was expected of them when they were relegated from the Premier League, but inconsistency leaves them sat on 15 points. They are six points clear of the relegation zone and six points away from the top six as it stands.

As for Barnsley, manager Markus Schopp is in dire need of a win after an abysmal start to life at Oakwell. The Tykes are on a run of five consecutive losses and haven’t won in 11 games, leaving them sat in a thoroughly disappointing 23rd.

Ahead of the tie, Jokanovic moved to confirm his Sheffield United starting XI. Here’s how they line up:

Robin Olsen; George Baldock, John Egan, Ben Davies, Enda Stevens; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Iliman Ndiaye; Lys Mousset, Oli McBurne

Upon the confirmation of the team, fans moved to have their say on Twitter. This is what their verdict was:

Hope Mcburnie takes his chance, showed he can be unbelievable at this level comon big man. https://t.co/a9CO70c4SY — Lea Boulby (@LeaBoulby) October 24, 2021

This is THE lineup. The best 11 for me. — SUFCClarkson⚔️ (@SUFCClarkson) October 24, 2021

Got their chance mcburnie and mousset. Up to them now⚔️. Come on blades — harryroyston15 (@harryroyston15) October 24, 2021