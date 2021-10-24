Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict on Markus Schopp’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Sheffield United.

Markus Schopp heads into today’s clash with Sheffield United in desperate need of a strong performance as pressure piles on from Barnsley supporters.

The Tykes’ memorable play-off run seems a distant memory, with the club sat in 23rd place in the Championship table ahead of kick-off. They are without a win since August 14th and have lost the last five games in a row, leaving them three points away from safety after 13 games.

Today’s opponents, Sheffield United, have also got off to a poor start. Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have shown flashes of the quality they boast in their ranks but inconsistent results leave them sat in an underwhelming 18th so far.

Ahead of today’s clash, Barnsley have confirmed their starting XI. Here’s how they line up:

Brad Collins; Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Liam Kitching; Callum Brittain, Callum Styles, Jasper Moon, Claudio Gomes; Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow (C), Victor Adeboyejo.

Upon the confirmation of the side, Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict on Schopp’s side:

He’s trying to get sacked — tyler (@tyler_bfc) October 24, 2021

Will he stop putting square pegs in round holes https://t.co/tKRadSOM30 — jack everett (@jackbfc1995) October 24, 2021

This just gets more bizarre. Hondermarck had a good game as did Iseka and both on bench. Heads gone. — ISI (@Ians7) October 24, 2021