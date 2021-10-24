Cheltenham Town goalkeeper Max Harris has joined Weston-super-Mare on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Harris, 22, has been given the green light to leave Cheltenham again to get some more experience.

He made his debut for Weston-super-Mare in their win against Chesham United yesterday.

The stopper is now in his third loan spell of the season having also had stints at Cinderford Town and Redditch United already this term.

Career to date

Harris started his career as a youngster at Hereford and rose up through the ranks there.

He went on to make three first-team appearances before he was snapped up by Oxford United in 2017.

The U’s brought him in on a scholarship deal and he was a key player for them at youth levels.

He never made a senior appearance for the League One side and was loaned out to Oxford City to get some game time.

The ‘keeper played four times in the National League South before heading back to the Kassam Stadium.

Cheltenham move

Harris’ contract at Oxford expired last year and he was subsequently signed by Cheltenham on a free transfer.

He has played once for the Robins’ first-team since his move to Gloucestershire and that came last season in an EFL Trophy fixture against Plymouth Argyle.

Michael Duff’s side have loaned him to Weston-super-Mare now and will be hoping he can further his development.