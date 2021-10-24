Wigan Athletic got back to winning ways yesterday away at AFC Wimbledon.

Wigan Athletic beat the Dons 2-0 after an own goal by Paul Kalambayi and James McClean’s strike.

Their chairman, Talal Al Hamad, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to supporters (see tweet below).

“Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much.”@LaticsOfficial A special Thank you to the Latics fans Upwards and onwards Up The Tics 💪🏻🔵⚪#Believe #wafc pic.twitter.com/suvpKWaB33 — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) October 23, 2021

The Latics’ chief was delighted with the three points and thanked their fans.

Read: Wigan Athletic man confirms Manchester United talks in the summer

Bounced back

Leam Richardson’s side lost to MK Dons on Tuesday night and were left disappointed after that one.

They made the trip down south yesterday hungry to bounce back from the loss and managed to send their supporters home with the three points.

Important win

Wigan dominated possession and had more shots on target than Wimbledon.

The ‘Tics had to be patient though as the game went into half-time 0-0.

However, their quality shone through in the end and two goals in the second-half made it a comfortable win.

Read: Charlie Wyke opens up about Wigan Athletic move

What next?

The race for promotion to the Championship is shaping up nicely this season.

Wigan have risen to 3rd in the league table and are two points away from joint-top Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland are level on points with the Latics after their loss to Charlton Athletic yesterday, whilst Rotherham United are only a single point below in 5th.

Next up for Richardson’s men is back-to-back home games against Lincoln City and Burton Albion respectively.