Charlton Athletic picked up an impressive win away at Sunderland yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s owner Thomas Sandgaard took to Twitter after the game to send a message to his followers (see tweet below).

0-1 against Sunderland💥 Great performance today. Proud of our lads! #cafc @CAFCofficial — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) October 23, 2021

The Addicks’ chief says he is ‘proud’ of their players after their impressive triumph at the Stadium of Light.

Sandgaard made the decision to sack Nigel Adkins this past week after their poor start to the season.

New start

The 3-2 home defeat to Accrington Stanley last Tuesday proved to the final straw for Adkins.

Johnnie Jackson has been placed in caretaker charge and has done his chances of landing the full-time role no harm after yesterday’s win.

Impressive win

It was an even game in the North East with both sides having plenty of chances.

0-0 was the score at half-time before Charlton took the lead on 66 minutes through striker Jayden Stockley.

They then managed to hold out for the win and sent their 1,000 travelling fans back down to London with a big three points.

What next?

Charlton remain in the relegation zone and are in 22nd place still.

They are two points from safety but will take bags of confidence from the result yesterday.

Next up for the Addicks are back-to-back home games against Yorkshire duo Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

They will be looking to get some momentum going under Jackson now and start rising up the league.