Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Josh Render is the latest youngster to head out on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday have loaned the stopper to Grantham Town, as announced by their official club website.

Render, 21, has linked up with the non-league side on a one-month loan.

He made his debut for the Northern Premier League outfit yesterday in their defeat to Warrington Town.

Academy graduate

Render has risen up through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday having linked up with them at Under-13s level.

The Hull-born ‘keeper has been a regular for the Owls at various youth levels over the past few years.

He broke into their Under-18s a few years ago and was handed his first professional contract in 2019.

Render has since made the step up into their Under-23s and has enjoyed plenty of minutes for Lee Bullen’s side.

He is yet to make a first-team appearances for Sheffield Wednesday but they did extend his contract this past summer.

New home

Render will be hoping to get plenty of game time over the next four weeks with Grantham to help his development.

They are managed by former Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer these days.

The ‘Gingerbreads’ are also the home to some ex-Football League players such as goalkeeper Jan Budtz, midfielder Alastair Taylor and attacker Remaye Campbell.

Render isn’t the only young Owl who has left Hillsborough this weekend, with midfielder Lewis Farmer joining Redditch on Friday.