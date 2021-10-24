Middlesbrough winger Harry Green has joined Whitby Town on loan.

Middlesbrough have given the youngster the green light to drop into non-league to get some experience under his belt.

Whitby have brought him in on a one-month deal, as announced by their official club website.

Green, 20, made his debut off the bench for the Northern Premier League side yesterday in their defeat against Stafford.

Academy graduate

The wide man has risen up through the academy at Middlesbrough having linked up with them at Under-10s level.

He has been a regular for Boro at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Stockton-born youngster broke into their Under-18s side a couple of seasons ago and went on to make 18 appearances at that level in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and four assists.

Green then made the step up into the Under-23s and has since played 16 times for Graeme Lee’s side.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Middlesbrough but will be hoping his loan spell at Whitby now can help him develop.

New home

Whitby are managed by former Hartlepool United and Cardiff City player Lee Bullock.

Former Middlesbrough striker Bradley Fewster plays up front for them these days, whilst they have a couple of other ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Lewis Hawkins and James Martin.

Green will be hoping to get plenty of game time over the next four weeks and return to Boro with some valuable experience.