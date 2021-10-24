Blackpool duo Sky Sinclair and Ryan Grant have joined Widnes on loan.

Blackpool have allowed the pair to drop into non-league to get some experience under their belts.

Widnes have brought them both in on a deal until 21st November, as announced by their official club website.

Sinclair was handed his debut for the Northern Premier League side against Clitheroe yesterday in which they lost 2-1.

Sinclair

He is the son of former Manchester City and QPR player Trevor Sinclair.

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Blackpool and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He was handed his first professional contract by the Championship side earlier this year.

As per their website, he is described as ‘very athletic and gets up and down the pitch very well, helping the team both in attack and defence.’

Grant

The Seasiders only signed him over the summer but have given him the green light to head out on loan.

He was previously on the books at West Bromwich Albion but was released by the Midlands club at the end of June.

Blackpool then swooped in to sign him on a one-year deal in August, with an option for a further 12 months, after he impressed them in training.