Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil watched over Birmingham City last week ‘in case Lee Bowyer is axed’, reports Alan Nixon.

Bowyer has been coming under some scathing criticism from Birmingham City fans in recent weeks.

The former Blues midfielder came in towards the end of last season and steered the club clear of relegation, putting in some good performances in the process.

But this season has been a struggle – before yesterday, Blues hadn’t won in their previous seven Championship fixtures, scoring just once in that time too.

Now, Nixon is reporting in The Sun on Sunday that Neil attended a Birmingham City fixture last week as he eyes a return to Championship management.

The Scot was last in work with Preston North End. He spent four years at the club, overseeing 191 games and winning 72 of them before being axed last season and leaving with a win percentage of 37.7%.

Neil is also previously of both Hamilton Academical and Norwich City – with both clubs he earned promotion into the top flights of their respective countries, doing so with the Canaries in 2015 via the Championship play-offs.

But his time at Preston would become sour – he eventually lost the trust of fans as they slipped down the Championship table, with that form carrying on into this season under Frankie McAvoy.

Bowyer remains under pressure despite an impressive 2-1 win at home to Swansea City yesterday, with his side now sitting in 17th-place of the Championship table.