Derby County ‘will ask potential new owners for funds’ should they run out of cash this season, reports Alan Nixon.

Derby County are still on the lookout for a buyer and still entangled in an ongoing feud with the English Football League it seems.

Earlier in the month, Nixon reported (Sun on Sunday, 17.10.21) that the EFL were set to ask Derby County to prove they have enough funding to last the entirety of this season, or face a toughened transfer embargo in the New Year.

The report also went on to reveal that the ‘next few months’ will cost Derby County upwards of £13.5million in player and staff wages.

As the search for a buyer rumbles on, Nixon is now reporting in The Sun on Sunday (24.10.21, pg. 65) that Derby County will ask potential new owners to front them some funding to help pay wages.

He goes on to reveal that the club will ask certain groups trying to takeover at Pride Park to oversee some ‘soft loans’ to help cover wage costs before a permanent buyer is in place, which the club’s administrators Quantuma hope is before the end of the year.

Potential buyers will be asked to make formal offers’ of approximately £50million in the coming weeks.

Things remain relatively dire for Derby County but at the same time, their future is looking much brighter with the administrators in place.

They’re seemingly doing all they can to ensure the long-term future of the club and there’s been no shortage of interest from potential buyers.

On the pitch meanwhile, Wayne Rooney’s side remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table after securing a fourth-straight draw away at Coventry City yesterday.