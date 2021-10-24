Celtic are ‘keeping an eye’ on Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (24.10.21, pg. 65).

Buchanan, 20, established himself in Derby County’s first-team last season, making 35 Championship appearance sunder Wayne Rooney and making 12 so far this term.

He was linked with a move away over summer, with Nottingham Forest becoming surprise contenders to land the left-back, and now Celtic are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that the Scottish giants hope to fill a problematic left-back position with Buchanan, and that they sent their top scout Mick Doherty to watch him in action last week.

Previous reports (Sun on Sunday, 25.07) suggested that Forest went in for Buchanan with a £2million bid which inevitably failed, though fresh reports coming out today haven’t suggested a possible price tag should Celtic move for Buchanan.

Derby county though remain cash-strapped. They entered into administration last month and suffered a 12-point deduction which has rooted them to the bottom of the table, with the club’s administrators working hard to find a new buyer before the end of the year.

Whether or not the cub would be inclined to sell a star player in Buchanan because of their situation remains to be seen.

For Wayne Rooney though, he’s already working with a small squad and so he’ll be eager to not lose any names in the New Year, especially a key one in Buchanan.

A move to Celtic could prove enticing for the young left-back though.