Cardiff City parted ways with Mick McCarthy after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock returned to Cardiff City yesterday, and his Boro side would cruise to a 2-0 win over his former side to ensure a run of eight-straight defeats for the Welsh outfit.

Inevitably, it led to McCarthy’s departure and now the club will go in search of his successor, and in The Sun on Sunday this morning (24.10.21, pg. 62) Andrew Penman has linked both Chris Hughton and Chris Wilder with the vacant position.

Hughton was most recently with Nottingham Forest. The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss is best know for his stints in charge of those two clubs, but would endure a tough tenure at the City Ground which ended last month.

The 62-year-old oversaw 53 games in charge of Forest, winning 14 and losing 22 to end with a win percentage of just 26.4% and with his former side slumped in the relegation zone – Steve Cooper has since come in and turned things around.

Wilder meanwhile is best known for his time with Sheffield United. The 54-year-old guided the Blades from League One all the way into the Premier League during a five-year stint, which saw him win 106 of his 227 games in charge to leave with a credible win percentage of 46.7%.

He’d leave before Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season, and over the summer just gone he was reportedly close to landing a number of jobs including the West Brom and Fulham posts, having been linked with Nottingham Forest before Hughton’s departure and Cooper’s arrival.