Charlton Athletic have earned a huge win away at Sunderland this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic are leaving the North East with all three points after their 1-0 triumph.

Jayden Stockley scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute and his side were able to hold out for the victory despite late Sunderland pressure.

The Addicks made the big decision to sack Nigel Adkins following their loss to Accrington Stanley in mid-week.

They have placed Johnnie Jackson in caretaker charge and he has made a dream start.

Charlton remain in the bottom three following their poor start to the season and are two points from safety.

However, their fans have been left delighted with their impressive win over Sunderland today and the players will take a lot of confidence from this afternoon.

Next up is Doncaster Rovers at home next weekend.

Here is how the fans have reacted on Twitter to beating the Black Cats-

Class lads — Daniel Scotter (@dan14785) October 23, 2021

What a win — El Chapo (@CharltonChapo) October 23, 2021

What a result!!! Get in. #cafc — John Fitzpatrick (@john_michael33) October 23, 2021

Feel emotional! In Jacko we trust! #cafc — Steve May 🇬🇧 (@Steve_UK__) October 23, 2021