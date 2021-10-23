Hull City’s poor run of form has continued with a defeat at Luton Town. 

Hull City have been beaten 1-0 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Elijah Adebayo’s first-half goal was enough for Nathan Jones’ side to earn a useful three points.

The Tigers searched for an equaliser in the second-half but weren’t able to find one in the end.

Pressure is growing on their boss Grant McCann following their poor start to the season.

Hull have won just twice so far this term and have only won once in their last 13 league games.

They are currently 22nd in the table and are two points from safety.

The Yorkshire club won the League One title last term but are finding life back in the Championship very tough.

Next up for them is tricky test against Coventry City next weekend.

