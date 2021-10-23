Hull City’s poor run of form has continued with a defeat at Luton Town.

Hull City have been beaten 1-0 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Elijah Adebayo’s first-half goal was enough for Nathan Jones’ side to earn a useful three points.

The Tigers searched for an equaliser in the second-half but weren’t able to find one in the end.

Pressure is growing on their boss Grant McCann following their poor start to the season.

Hull have won just twice so far this term and have only won once in their last 13 league games.

They are currently 22nd in the table and are two points from safety.

The Yorkshire club won the League One title last term but are finding life back in the Championship very tough.

Next up for them is tricky test against Coventry City next weekend.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their loss against Luton today-

McCann out — Tom Green (@txm_green) October 23, 2021

Delete club — Dale Newman (@D_NEW87) October 23, 2021

Another match, another #hcafc defeat. Plenty of huff & puff – you can't criticise the effort – but zero quality in the final third, and poor defeating nails the defeat. How much longer? — Andy Medcalf (@AndyMedcalf) October 23, 2021

No plan B? Shock🥱 McCann Out https://t.co/EGxQa4Ghn8 — Nath (@nathgreen8) October 23, 2021

Get him gone https://t.co/bzcdGnxqkg — Nathan Pickering (@NathanPickerin4) October 23, 2021