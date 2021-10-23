Birmingham City won 2-1 at home to Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City hosted Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon, with Lee Bowyer’s side starting the day in 19th-place and winless in seven.

It’s been a disappointing start to the campaign for Blues and after a dull midweek draw at Huddersfield Town, fans were starting to question Bowyer’s tenure.

But his side look much better today, and took the lead shortly after the break through Troy Deeney. Michael Obafemi would equalise for Swansea City on 77 minutes but soon after, Riley McGree would put Blues back in front.

There were some good individual performances for Birmingham City today. But midfielder Ivan Sunjic continues to split opinion among Blues fans with his performances.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old today:

Someone tell me when Sunjic completed a pass to a team mate. Get him off and get Woods on #bcfc — J. Heron (@johnh1509) October 23, 2021

As soon as Hogan fluffed that one on one….we all knew it would come back to haunt us! Also…Sunjic is still absolutely tripe! #bcfc — Brady (@bradyblues) October 23, 2021

How we can proceed with Gardner and Sunjic midfields #bcfc — Kei (@KEIA96_) October 23, 2021

Ivan Sunjic is overrated and a waste of £6m. Change my mind. #bcfc — T (@MrHHill01) October 23, 2021

Sunic is chasing shadows #BCFC — Dan Tanner (@danieltanner) October 23, 2021

Sunjic and Gardner wouldn't get in a league 2 team — Trombone (@NeilGollygosh) October 23, 2021