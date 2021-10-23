Bolton Wanderers drew 2-2 at home to Gillingham in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers returned to League One ahead of this season and they returned in fashion, with Ian Evatt’s side asserting themselves as early top-six contenders after a strong start.

But they went into today on the back of three-straight defeats in the league – all without scoring – and they’d find themselves struggling at home to Gillingham today.

Goals from John Akinde and Kyle Dempsey gave the Gills a two-goal lead after just 14 minutes but Bolton would fight back in the second half, clawing one back through Dapo Afolayan and then finding an injury time equaliser through Kieran Lee.

But there were plenty of poor performers for the Trotters today, but none seemed to stand out as more so than Elias Kachunga – the 29-year-old made his 15th League One appearances for the club today but the summer signing is yet to impress many fans.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

kachunga is dead weight in this team – get him off now #bwfc — Jack Tyldsley (@JackTyldsley) October 23, 2021

Kachunga might be the worst player I’ve ever seen in a bolton shirt #BWFC — Joe (@JoeConway97) October 23, 2021

Kachunga just doesn’t impress me, nor does Bakayoko. They aren’t goalscorers and if you want success then you need to buy one. Can’t simply rely on freebies for success. — Weevil Knievel (@Blueweevils) October 23, 2021

Whoever got rid of Politic and signed useless Kachunga needs to be identified. I have to report them for being a menace to society #bwfc — Old Man Winter (@OldManWinter999) October 23, 2021

I’d rather have my Nan on the wing over Kachunga, and she’s dead — Wes (@Wesbwfcagain1) October 23, 2021

For me, Aimson on for Kachunga, back 3 get Isgrove and John further up the park, then throw Baka up top with Doyle after 70 if no change. — Brown (@originalbrown84) October 23, 2021