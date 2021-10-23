Bolton Wanderers drew 2-2 at home to Gillingham in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers returned to League One ahead of this season and they returned in fashion, with Ian Evatt’s side asserting themselves as early top-six contenders after a strong start.

But they went into today on the back of three-straight defeats in the league – all without scoring – and they’d find themselves struggling at home to Gillingham today.

Goals from John Akinde and Kyle Dempsey gave the Gills a two-goal lead after just 14 minutes but Bolton would fight back in the second half, clawing one back through Dapo Afolayan and then finding an injury time equaliser through Kieran Lee.

But there were plenty of poor performers for the Trotters today, but none seemed to stand out as more so than Elias Kachunga – the 29-year-old made his 15th League One appearances for the club today but the summer signing is yet to impress many fans.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today: