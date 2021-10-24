Sunderland are facing a full season under the new ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and are looking good for it. The Black Cats entered yesterday’s home game against Charlton Athletic in 2nd place in the League One table.

Sunderland fans are seeing their side put together impressive results and the Wearsiders had only one League One loss on their record ahead of the Addicks’ visit to the north east.

For the home side Black Cats, a win would have been most welcome and coupled with a Plymouth slip-up could have seen them hit top spot in the table.

Sunderland saw the majority of the early possession although it was Charlton who fashioned more shooting opportunities. That was how the rest of the opening 45 minutes panned out.

Sunderland picked up the pace and were far more threatening in the second half and saw more shots at goal. However, it was Charlton who took the lead through Jayden Stockley (66′) via a Jonathan Leko assist.

Sunderland continued to push hard for an equaliser but there was no change in the score and the post-Adkins era at Charlton saw a return of three points and a win for the Londoners.

Here are three Sunderland players who let Black Cats boss Lee Johnson down in a disappointing loss on Wearside.

Daniel Neil – WhoScored rating 6.01

Defensive midfielder Neil saw a lot (5.7%) of Sunderland’s ball before he was subbed off on 80 minutes. Whilst he was accurate (79%) in his distribution, none of his 29 passes led to any chances for teammates.

His defensive contribution was also negligible with the 19-year-old making no tackles, no clearances and only one interception to stop a Charlton attack.

Callum Doyle – WhoScored rating 6.26

18-year-old central defender Doyle didn’t have the best of games for Lee Johnson’s Wearside outfit. On the defensive front, he completed just one of his tackle attempts, made three clearances and just the one interception.

He also wasn’t dominant in the air, winning just two of the four defensive headers that he challenged for. It wasn’t the best of games for the youngster and it will be one that he will want to learn from.

Aiden O’Brien – WhoScored rating 6.54

28-year-old O’Brien definitely didn’t have his best game in a Black Cats shirt. He saw a lot (4.3%) of the ball, taking 45 touches. He was also accurate (77%) in his distribution but none of his 20 completed passes led to chances.

His disappointing display also saw him fail to complete any dribbles, won just one of his headers but did make both tackles that he went in for as well as two clearances and one interception.

However, from an attacking point of view, it was a poor game from the experienced Irishman. – he had just one shot on target.

Data derived from the Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic game profile on the WhoScored website.