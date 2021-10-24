Charlton Athletic are currently a shadow of the side that they were last season. They headed into yesterday’s away game against Sunderland in a lowly 22nd place in the League One table.

Charlton Athletic fans have had little to cheer about this season so far. In fact, the 3-2 loss against Accrington Stanley last time out saw the end of Nigel Adkin’s reign as Addicks boss.

Saturday afternoon’s visit to the Stadium of Light was Johnnie Jackson’s first game in temporary charge. It would have been one that he would want to have come out of with three points.

It was an even start to the game with Sunderland shading the early possession but with Charlton creating more opportunities than the home side. That was a pattern that continued for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

Sunderland upped the ante in the second half and were more threatening, taking more shots at the Charlton goal. However, it was the Addicks who scored the game’s first goal through Jayden Stockley (66′) via a Jonathan Leko assist.

Despite endeavour, Sunderland couldn’t fashion an equaliser and the Addicks post-Adkins’ era got off to a winning start with a valuable three points.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players who fronted up to a good Sunderland side and helped gain a valuable three points.

Jayden Stockley – WhoScored rating 8.12

Stockley was always going to score highly with him being the only goalscorer of the game. However, as is often the case his game was far more than just that contribution.

Whilst he scored from his only on-target shot, he was far more dominant elsewhere on the pitch. This was no more so than in the air where he won an astonishing 15 headers – 10 more than any other player on the pitch.

Adam Matthews – WhoScored rating 7.81

Defender Matthews was another Addick whose display helped the Londoners keep a clean sheet and gain three points. As Sunderland pressed, he helped keep them at bay.

He won all four of his defensive headers, completed all three of his tackles, made six clearances and five interceptions. Defensively, it was a solid performance from the 29-year-old and one that definitely helped Charlton out.

Craig MacGillivray – WhoScored rating 7.80

Goalkeepers cop a lot of flak when their performances dip and they are seen as at fault for losses. Craig MacGillivray was far away from that.

Indeed, the 28-year-old was instrumental in helping Charlton keep both a clean sheet and win all three points. He came out to make one claim but more importantly made five key saves that kept Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side at bay.

Data derived from the Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic game profile on the WhoScored website.